There weren't many positives for Huddersfield Town to take from last weekend's SkyBet Championship defeat at Nottingham Forest but an alternative formation option may be one of them.

With David Wagner's side struggling to deal with Nottingham Forest's wing play in the opening 45 minutes, the German head coach made a tactical reshuffle at the interval.

Full-back Tareiq Holmes-Dennis and winger Rajiv van La Parra were replaced by midfielder Dean Whitehead and winger Joe Lolley as Town's boss went 3-5-2 to counter the threat of Forest.

It was a ploy that appeared to be paying off until Jamie Ward doubled the advantage for the home side in the 57th minute after a mistake by Whitehead.

Yet the adaptability of Wagner's side to change system without any previous preparation was one of the few bright spots on an otherwise miserable afternoon on the banks of the River Trent.

“I was pleased with how the players worked in the new formation,” said David Wagner.

“We only spoke about it at half-time but it shows how footballing intelligent our players are to be able to switch formation.

“Nottingham Forest had surprised us - we were not able to handle their formation and set-up so credit to our players for how they reacted in the second-half.

“Unfortunately we made one mistake but the result was dependent on the first-half performance, not the second-half.”

And when asked whether the 3-5-2 formation could be something he revisits in the future, Wagner said: “It was something we needed to change to do something different.”

“Sometimes in circumstances you have to change something more or less completely from what you usually do.

“It might be something we use again in the future, but only if we are sure this is the right thing to do but we'll certainly take it as a positive."