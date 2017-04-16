Huddersfield Town approach every game the same, s

David Wagner has no concerns over Huddersfield Town's busy Easter schedule which sees two games in the space of four days.

After dispatching Preston North End in a dramatic, high octane victory at the John Smith's Stadium on Good Friday, the German Head Coach takes his side to Derby County on Easter Monday (kick-off 5pm).

But despite previously admitting his side were fatigued during last weekend's SkyBet Championship defeat away to Nottingham Forest, Town's boss has no qualms with the quick turnaround of games this Easter period.

Renowned for their fitness and high intensity pressing style of play, Wagner gave his side a few days off ahead of the 3-2 win over PNE while claiming the current situation is akin to playing in midweek.

Due to Huddersfield Town reaching the FA Cup Fifth Round, before eventually being knocked out by Manchester City in a replay at the Etihad, a quick turnaround of games is something Wagner's side have become accustomed to.

“It isn't something different to play on a Friday and a Monday as opposed to a Saturday and a Tuesday,” said David Wagner.

“It's the same, we are used to working under different circumstances, even if it means we are not as fresh as we would like to be.

“But everyone in the Championship has this schedule in which we have to work with.”