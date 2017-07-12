Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner has hinted the club’s transfer business is not yet over.

The club’s head coach has already made nine signings ahead of the Premier League campaign and says they have all slotted into the squad well.

But it appears the search to further strengthen the promoted squad is ongoing as Town approach their first pre-season friendly at Accrington Stanley.

“Making early signings is what every manager wants – to identify targets and to sign them – and we were very happy to bring in seven new faces (plus Kasey Palmer on loan and Aaron Mooy from last season’s squad) before pre-season,” said Wagner.

“Even if we haven’t done our business so far, we have done a lot of our business and are very happy we have done it before pre-season.

“Pre-season is so important and massive for a successful season because you need to work with them on the pitch and off the pitch, to create an atmosphere where everyone feels warm and welcome.

“Time together helps, for sure, and that’s why we are very happy to get so many new faces before pre-season.”

Wagner intends to give his senior squad 45 minutes each at Accrington (7pm) before Sunday’s second run-out at Bury (3pm).

Town then fly out to SV Sandhausen for another match on Tuesday (4pm our time) before tackling Championship Barnsley at Oakwell on Saturday, July 22.

Wagner’s squad travel to Austria for a week-long training camp on Saturday, July 29, and will play two matches against Stuttgart and Torino while they are there.

It then leaves them a clear week before the first Premier League match at Crystal Palace on Saturday, August 12.