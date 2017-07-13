Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

New signing Tom Ince scored the only goal as Huddersfield Town started preparations for the Premier League with a 1-0 friendly victory against Accrington Stanley at the Wham Stadium.

The 25-year-old £7.5m capture from Derby County pounced on 56 minutes to give David Wagner’s new-look squad the win.

Wagner played two different teams in each half, using eight of the new arrivals.

Wagner said: “With it being the first game we probably needed to speed up our play, but it was all about the all-round work and the fitness.

“We tried to stay intense in both halves and, in the second half, we began to play together. The important thing was to come through healthy, and we’ll look to give some players 60 minutes at Bury on Sunday.”