David Wagner is delighted Tom Ince is off the goalscoring mark for Huddersfield Town – and hopes it’s a template for the Premier League.

Following last season’s promotion in the SkyBet Championship play-off final, Wagner has signed nine players including Ince, the 25-year-old signing from Derby County , and strikers Laurent Dupoitre (from Porto) and Steve Mounie (from Montpellier).

That’s an outlay of over £20m to add to the strike power already provided by Nahki Wells and Elias Kachunga – and the head coach believes all the marksmen can follow Ince’s lead from the 1-0 friendly win at Accrington Stanley.

“I was very pleased to see Tom on the sheet, because that’s why he is now part of our group,” said Wagner.

“We need threat from everyone in our offensive department and we need goals from everyone in our offensive department.

“It was Tom who scored first and he also had other good moments, but all of our offensive players had some chances.

“The important thing is that everyone is healthy and it was a good performance.

“We have work to do, for sure, but for a start it worked out well.”

Wagner hopes to be able to add Collin Quaner to his options for Sunday’s friendly against Bury at Gigg Lane.

The 26-year-old German frontman missed the Accrington Stanley friendly after taking a morning knock in training at PPG Canalside .

But Quaner – who played as a substitute at Wembley when Town clinched promotion to the Premier League back in May – is expected to be ready for Sunday’s kick-off at Bury.

“Collin took a knock in the session but we don’t believe it’s a major issue,” explained Wagner.

“He should be able to come back into training soon and then he could be available for Sunday.”

It will be a little longer, however, for popular defender Michael Hefele (Achilles) and play-off final matchday captain Tommy Smith , who suffered a foot injury in that match.

They could each be another seven to 10 days.