David Wagner praised his team’s work ethic in preparation for their Premier League bow after the 3-1 friendly win at Bury.

The German head coach reported no additional injury worries after Steve Mounie, Tom Ince and Elias Kachunga, with a penalty, netted in front of 2,005 travelling fans (in a crowd of 3,306) at Gigg Lane.

Following the 1-0 win at Accrington last week, Wagner feels Town are building well ahead of Tuesday’s trip to play SV Sandhausen in Germany.

“You always want to win football matches, even pre-season matches, but I was very happy with the performance and that everybody has come through healthy,” said Wagner, whose side had trailed to a goal from former Town player Jermaine Beckford.

“I am also pleased we have taken another step in our pre-season in terms of match fitness and in terms of how we work as a group.”

Wagner highlighted some of Town’s excellent link-up play, like that which led to Scott Malone being fouled for the penalty.

“There were some very good situations and we worked very hard,” he explained.

“And especially when you consider the group had two tough sessions on Saturday, I think it’s an even greater credit that they really tried to change the borderline and worked so hard.

“We wanted to work against our borderline and change our borderline – and the players did that.”

Wagner added: “I think all the goals were very good and we created a couple more opportunities to score as well, so it was all good – a very good pre-season workout for us.”