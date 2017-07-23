Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner couldn't have asked for more from his squad after seeing them successfully overcome a pre-season double-header yesterday afternoon.

Preparations for the club's inaugural Premier League campaign continued unabated with a behind-closed-doors clash against La Liga outfit Girona at PPG Canalside followed by a trip to face SkyBet Championship side Barnsley.

Completely different opposition in both games but the same result – Kasey Palmer scoring the only goal against the Spanish opposition and Steve Mounie striking late in the game at Oakwell.

Two clean sheets and two wins with the majority of the first-team getting a full ninety minute work-out and all coming through the encounters unscathed.

"We hit our target today - to get 90 minutes in the legs of all the players against two strong opponents,” Wagner said after the victory at Oakwell.

"I thought we had good defensive shape in both games; there were good spaces between the players and we showed good desire.

“Playing against strong opponents like we have today lets you see any problem you have, which is exactly what I wanted.”