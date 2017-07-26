The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner was left with mixed emotions following this side's 2-1 defeat at home to Udinese.

In the one and only game to be held at the John Smith's Stadium ahead of the club's inaugural Premier League campaign, Tom Ince opened the scoring for Town in the 13 minute.

But a defensive error from trialist Dimitri Cavaré led to the Italians equalising through Kevin Lasagna in the 34 minute with quick-thinking substitute Ryder Matos taking the spoils in the 75 minute.

Speaking after the game, David Wagner said: “The result wasn't the best but that's not what pre-season is about – it is about gathering information and making steps to work with and I think we have got that.

“We had some good moments in the offence in the first-half but I wasn't too happy with the shape of the defence and Udinese deserved their goal.

“In the second-half I was more pleased with the defensive shape but we were perhaps not as strong in the offence.

"We have seen we have a lot of work still to do in the next two-and-a-half weeks but I am pleased with the effort and we have seen how strong Udinese are today.

"They are exactly the sort of quality we will meet in the Premier League so it was a good test for us.”