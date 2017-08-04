The video will start in 8 Cancel

David Wagner admits he has food for thought on Huddersfield Town's selection for their Premier League opener against Crystal Palace – but is delighted with the options available.

Town drew their final warm-up match 2-2 against Torino in Austria, with Elias Kachunga and record signing Steve Mounié each scoring equalisers.

Jonathan Hogg (ankle), who will miss the start of the season, Martin Cranie (hip) and Dimitri Cavaré (slight knock) all missed the match, as did Harry Bunn, who returned to England early amid rumours of interest from Ipswich Town and other clubs.

Wagner said: “It was a typical pre-season match, but it was a better draw than the one on Tuesday (against Stuttgart).

“We had some good moments in the offence and probably had more than we have had in previous matches.

“We scored two good goals and could even have scored a winner.

“The goals we conceded were both from corners but, generally, we didn’t give too many opportunities away in open play.”

On competition for places in the starting line-up at Selhurst Park next weekend, Wagner said he was pleased.

“Of course I have to think about the line-up, this is why we have the squad we do – they all have high quality,” he said.

“There will be decisions to make before the Crystal Palace game but we need everyone, and I am very happy everyone has come through this game healthy.

“Now we recover, fly back to England and begin the final preparations on Tuesday for our first Premier League match.”