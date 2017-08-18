Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Key midfielder Jonathan Hogg will not be back before the international break at the beginning of next month.

Huddersfield Town head coach David Wagner revealed the 28-year-old is training under the supervision of the medical staff at PPG Canalside.

He is battling back from an ankle injury suffered in pre-season but has no chance of featuring in the squad against Newcastle United on Sunday (kick-off 1.30).

“Hoggy was back on the grass at the beginning of this week with the fitness coaches, not with the team,” said Wagner.

“We will see if he can train (with the team) maybe at the end of next week, but I am totally sure he will be back after the international break if he can’t get minutes before the break.

“The medical department are working hard and they will see if this can happen.”

So what of the other injured players – Nahki Wells, Martin Cranie and Jon Gorenc Stankovic?

“Nahki Wells had his stitches out (following an ankle operation) yesterday (Thursday) and he is back here with the medical department,” said the boss.

“We expect him to be out for another five to seven weeks - he will be ready, therefore, before the second international break.

“Martin Cranie (hip) will be another four weeks, so he will be back after the first international break, and that just leaves us with Stankovic (knee ligaments) who is aiming to be back at Christmas.”