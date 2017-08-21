Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town fans could get a first sight of Laurent Depoitre, Scott Malone and young Jordan Williams in the Carabao Cup.

Head coach David Wagner is promising rotation among the squad for the visit of Rotherham United, as Town bid to reach a third-round draw which will be made in Beijing, China, at 4.15 in the morning on Thursday!

Wagner has so far made only one change to his starting line-up, with Rajiv van La Parra replacing Kasey Palmer against Newcastle United (from the opening win at Crystal Palace).

But now, with Town facing three games in seven days and hoping to make it three Premier League wins from three against Southampton on Saturday, the boss seems sure to make wholesale changes against the League One Millers.

“I have some ideas in my head and it could be we rotate, although we still have more time to think about things,” said Wagner, whose side fell at the first hurdle in this competition last season to Shrewsbury.

“A lot of players have shown great performances and attitude in training and in matches, when they have played, and everyone has minutes in their legs, so it could be we make some changes.

“From my point of view, if you have a squad together like we have, where the level (of ability and quality) between the players is very even – there are not two, three, four or five stand-out players who will decide the game – then it makes sense to use them.

“We have a great togetherness and a great attitude and a lot of fit players.

“We have worked hard in pre-season and rotation makes sense. There is no point taking risks with players.

“If you don’t have to make a player play three games in one week, then you don’t do it.”

Wagner confirmed players like Depoitre, Malone and Williams were in his thinking, along with Joe Lolley, who made the bench against Newcastle at the expense of Depoitre.

“Joe Lolley trained very well last week and we had some alternatives up front in Elias Kachunga and Collin Quaner, so Joe Lolley deserved his place in the squad,” added Wagner.

“It is about competition for places all over the grass and it just shows that when it comes to training, you have to work and fight for a place. This is exactly what we mean when we talk about competition.”