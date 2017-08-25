Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Jordan Williams will be loaned out by Huddersfield Town this transfer window – but only if David Wagner can find the right club.

The 17-year-old impressed on debut in the Carabao Cup and the German head coach recognises he is primed for further development.

But with Tommy Smith playing superbly at right back in the Premier League team, Florent Hadergjonaj signed on season-long loan from Ingolstadt to provide competition and Martin Cranie soon to return as back-up for all the defensive positions, opportunities at Town right now are limited.

Wagner is keen for England Youth cap Williams to get senior experience this season, but has made it clear that won’t be in non-league football, where so many young professionals are blooded these days.

Asked if the arrival of Hadergjonaj made it more likely Williams would leave on loan before the transfer window closes on Thursday night, Wagner explained the situation.

“To be fair, before the game (against Rotherham in the Carabao) I knew it was probable we would sign Flo and this didn’t make my decision more likely or less likely,” he said of the Meltham-based Academy product and former Honley High student.

“But I do think it is best for Jordan Williams to give him on loan – if we can find the right club for him.

“We have to find a club where there is a manager who works with him, where he plays a style that suits his strengths and where he gets minutes.

“So if we find the right club, I think it’s the right thing to give Jordan Williams on loan.”

Town have six players out on loan at the moment – Sean Scannell to Burton, Rekeil Pyke to Port Vale, Jordy Hiwula to Fleetwood, Jack Payne to Oxford United, Fraser Horsfall to Gateshead and Tareiq Holmes-Dennis to Portsmouth, although he is out for the season injured.

Williams played all 90 minutes in the 2-1 victory over Rotherham, which booked Town a third-round Cup tie at Crystal Palace.

“Jordan has played so far Under 23 football and has shown that he has quality,” added Wagner.

“But I think between the Premier League and Under 23 level there is a gap and, inbetween this gap, we have to find a club that suits him.

“This is our aim, the window is still open and I hope we will find the right club.

“I know there is a lot of interest in Jordan Williams and now we have to make the decision on which is the right club for him.”

Does the boss have an idea of the level he would like Williams to play at?

“League football,” was the answer.