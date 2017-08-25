Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Aaron Mooy will be back to taunt the team who wanted to pinch him from Huddersfield Town’s grasp.

The 26-year-old Aussie midfielder mas made an impressive start to the Premier League season and scored a spectacular winner against Newcastle United.

Mooy was a target for latest opposition Southampton and promoted Brighton after he had helped orchestrate Town’s elevation to the top flight for the first time in 45 years.

But he chose blue and white stripes in West Yorkshire ahead of red and white stripes on the South Coast, and now he has chance to help inspire Town to a third successive Premier League win against the Saints.

Town will become only the second newly-promoted side in Premier League history to achieve that feat if they pick up three points against Mauricio Pellegrino’s team.

And Wagner insists it will be a team effort if they can pile up nine points before the international break.

Asked if Mooy was the bargain of the summer transfer window following his goal against Newcastle and assist against Crystal Palace, Wagner broke into a smile.

“We are very happy to have him in our team,” beamed the head coach of his £8m acquisition from Manchester City.

“And we are very happy we got promoted because this was the only scenario where we had a chance to keep him at this football club.

“We tried to do it and we were successful to sign him.”

So has Mooy – who sat out the Carabao Cup victory over Rotherham – been the star performer so far?

“In the first week it was Steve Mounie (who grabbed the headlines) and then last week it was Aaron,” he answered.

“Jonas Lossl bot praise in both games and Christopher Schindler was picked out against Newcastle also.

“It should be the whole team and the whole squad who are picked out, though, because of what they invested in the performances.

“They have been so focused and brave and not nervous or reluctant because of their inexperience (at top level).

“Hopefully this week it will be someone else who gets credit for a good performance – but it is all about the team and the squad and everyone deserving credit.”