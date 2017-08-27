Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

David Wagner signed off from the Premier League campaign ahead of next week's international break delighted to maintain an unbeaten record.

Despite being held by Southampton in an entertaining stalemate at the John Smith's Stadium, Huddersfield Town have claimed seven points from a possible nine so far this campaign.

And although both sides had chances to snatch the points, Town held on to record a third successive league clean sheet.

“I think we have seen one of the better 0-0 games because both teams wanted to win,” David Wagner told the media after the game.

“After Southampton’s first chance in the first-half we played very well, one of the best first halves we have played.

“We were very aggressive, kept them out of our half and created some great opportunities, where we had shots blocked and saved.

“If we were 1-0 up at half-time then that would’ve been fair, but we weren’t clinical enough.

“In the second half, Southampton had the better chances; Jonas Lössl made some good saves and Tommy Smith made an unbelievable clearance off the goal line.

“This situation has shown the desire and together of the whole group and this is the reason we have three clean sheets in a row, which makes me very, very proud.

“Everyone knows how hard it is to get clean sheets in this league and I think in the end a draw is a deserved result for both teams.”

When asked if he could have envisaged his side's start to the season, the German added: "Everybody knows that I'm not a dreamer. I'm a worker.

"This group are workers as well - if you dream, then you switch off and if you're switched off in the Premier League you get punished and they never switched off.

"They're real workers, fighters, real Terriers and they've shown this again."

During the international break, Wagner will take his side to his native Germany and Hamburg to face Altona 93 in a friendly.

Town will face the fourth tier (Regionalliga Nord) German side on Sunday, September 3 at Altona’s Adolf-Jäger-Kampfbahn Stadium (kick-off 5pm local time).