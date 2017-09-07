The video will start in 8 Cancel

David Wagner says he is honoured to be nominated as Premier League Manager of the Month with Huddersfield Town.

But the German head coach says that’s only because it reflects the work of his players and backroom staff at the John Smith’s Stadium.

The result of the poll – Wagner is up against Jose Mourinho, Jurgen Klopp, Tony Pulis and Pep Guardiola for the August award – will be announced tomorrow.

“It is an honour to be nominated but, in the end, it only shows what the players and my backroom staff have done,” said Wagner, whose side are unbeaten as they head to West Ham on Monday night.

“The nomination shows how successful they have been over the last month.

“It is the same with Jonas Lossl and the Player of the Month nomination – the whole team could be nominated for Team of the Month.

“That’s because for a promotion team like Huddersfield Town to have three clean sheets and seven points, plus being through to the next round of the Carabao Cup, you can’t ask for more.”