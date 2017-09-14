The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner is prepared to give his side the benefit of the doubt after defeat at West Ham United on Monday night.

Two goals in five second-half minutes from the Hammers saw Town experience their first league defeat of the season in a below-par performance.

But ahead of the weekend game at home to Leicester City, the first of three games in a week, Wagner is in forgiving mood.

“It makes no sense to judge the group on just one performance,” David Wagner said during his pre-match press conference for the Foxes’ visit.

“Everyone knows we have to perform better - we have three games in a week so we will ensure we are prepared for each one and make the right decisions on each of the starting XI.”

The boss also confirmed injured trio Collin Quaner , Jonathan Hogg and Martin Cranie have returned to training ahead of a busy period for the club.

However, one change could see Abdelhamid Sabiri make his home debut for the Terriers with the latest news Kasey Palmer is ruled out for at least 6-8 weeks with a hamstring injury.