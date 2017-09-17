Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner resisted the call for the use of more video technology after his side had a goal disallowed in their 1-1 draw against Leicester.

Elias Kachunga was adjudged to have been offside when he headed home what would have been a 61st minute winner, but television replays showed he was clearly onside.

Terriers striker Laurent Depoitre scored 40 seconds after the restart on his full Premier League debut before Jamie Vardy equalised from the penalty spot four minutes later to clinch the Foxes a point.

When it was pointed out afterwards his side would have secured all three points if referee Jonathan Moss had been able to refer to a video referee, Wagner said: "This is correct, but then we have nothing to discuss!

"We have a video assistant referee in Germany but there is still lots of discussion. There's no weekend where you get any less discussions.

"The goal technology is perfect because goals are what counts. Maybe in this situation, with offside decisions, it makes sense to control this as well.

"But maybe I'm too much of a traditionalist. I like the game how it is and I don't like to make too many changes, even if I know everybody likes to make the game better."

"The referee's assistant has made a mistake and unfortunately today it went against us.

“Nobody likes to make mistakes, but they are part of the game and we have to accept it even if it hurts.

Replays showed Kachunga was a yard onside when he headed home Mathias Jorgensen's cross.

But despite Wagner's disappointment at not bouncing back from Monday night's first defeat of the season at West Ham United with all three points, he was delighted with his side's performance.

Wagner, who had no complaints with Leicester's penalty for Chris Lowe's challenge on Andy King, also saluted his three league debutants - Danny Williams, Abdelhamid Sabiri and in particular Depoitre.

"I think he was very good," Wagner added. "You cannot ask for more. I'm delighted for him and the group - everybody has seen we have two proper number nines in our squad (Depoitre and Steve Mounié) and he played very well."