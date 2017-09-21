The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner has refuted claims from Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho that English football could do without the League Cup.

The competition, known as the Carabao Cup this season, has been continually devalued by farcical draws and sides fielding weakened teams this season.

But Town head coach Wagner has refuted the suggestions, claiming it is a trophy he takes seriously and wanted to win despite his side losing to Crystal Palace on Tuesday evening.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

“I like the league cup and I am still angry we are not in the competition,” the German boss said.

“I want further games – after 54 games last season the Premier League feels a bit of a holiday in terms of the number of matches we are playing!

“To be honest, we are not in Europe like Jose Mourinho – maybe this is why he has another view on this competition.”

And when questioned on why he made nine changes to the side which lost at Selhurst Park, Wagner added: “Every decision I make is because it is the best for the football club.

“I like rotation and have done it successfully ever since my arrival here in England.

“I felt we would be a stronger competitor with fresh legs and not tired ones and that is why I made the changes.”