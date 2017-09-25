Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner has emerged as a top candidate for the West Ham United job – should the Hammers sack Slaven Bilic.

According to The Sun, the Croatian manager is set to be axed if results do not improve soon with Town's head coach one of the frontrunners for the potential vacancy at the London Stadium.

Three straight league defeats at the start of the season piled the pressure on Bilic before the Hammers claimed their first win of the season against Huddersfield Town earlier this month.

And although Wagner's men may have lost that encounter, the West Ham hierarchy have seen enough of the German to be suitably impressed - having not only achieved the impossible by getting Huddersfield Town into the Premier League but also so far being competitive in it as well.

Another German believed to also be a target is former Borussia Dortmund boss Thomas Tuchel who left the German giants at the end of last season and is currently without a job as well as Fulham FC's Slavisa Jokanovic and Napoli's Maurizio Sarri.