Boss David Wagner insists Huddersfield Town will not play with any fear as they prepare to face Tottenham Hotspur this weekend.

The John Smith’s Stadium clash in front of the SKY TV cameras (kick-off 12.30pm) promises to be the sternest test for the German head coach’s side after a very impressive start to their inaugural Premier League campaign.

Currently sitting seventh in the table having claimed nine points from six games, Town have equipped themselves well against some top-flight stalwarts, as well as taking a decent points haul from relegation rivals.

In comparison, Mauricio Pochettino’s side visit West Yorkshire on the back of a mid-week Champions League 3-0 win over Cypriot side Apoel Nicosia and remain one of the favourites to win the title next May.

But Wagner insists his side will not be daunted by the occasion but will relish facing the Premier League giants in front of what is expected to be a sold-out and vociferous home crowd.

“When we won promotion everyone was celebrating about playing these sort of teams – so why should we be worried now?,” David Wagner told the media ahead of the encounter.

“We want to play against these sorts of sides, looking forward to it and are up to the challenge.

“This is the first time we meet an opponent with this quality; it’s the next step and we are excited to see if we can make it a successful one.

“Of course it is a big step – everyone is aware of their quality but we will be prepared.”

Town’s boss also insists his side will not settle for a point in front of their own crowd, but instead will take the game to their North London visitors, aiming to get amongst them with their now-famed ‘gegenpressing’ tactics.

“We will know everything about Tottenham and give our players the best ideas on how to hurt them.

“We want to pull them down to our level on Saturday and then neutralise their offensive abilities.”

“We will not wave the white flag ahead of the game and I am sure we will have 25,000-plus fans behind us.

“I will take confidence from our working and fighting attitude and from the atmosphere created from our fans in the stands.”

Town’s boss David Wagner also confirmed there are no new injuries ahead of the weekend clash, meaning Collin Quaner , Danny Williams and Steve Mounié remain sidelined with the latter expected to return against Swansea City after the international break.