David Wagner has admitted Scott Malone is pushing Chris Lowe for the left-back shirt but has ruled out any suggestions of using the player in a more advanced role.

The 26-year-old Malone is yet to start a Premier League clash for Huddersfield Town – limited to Carabao Cup appearances and two brief league outings from the substitutes’ bench at West Ham United and against Tottenham Hotspur (last Saturday).

Yet with Lowe struggling for form and confidence and winger Rajiv van La Parra also failing to produce the necessary chances for the frontline, there have been suggestions Malone could start for either against Swansea City on Saturday, October 14.

It is something German head coach Wagner acknowledges but is quick to play down – certainly utilising the former Fulham player further upfield.

“The first thing we have to make improve is how to avoid individual mistakes defensively,” said Wagner after the 4-0 defeat at home to Tottenham Hotspur.

“If we do this then we can think about the other things but it makes no sense to speak about individuals.

“Of course, if we have a lot of injuries and no other alternatives then this is an opportunity.

“But Scott Malone is an attacking full-back, like Chris Lowe, and like all our full-backs should be he is in competition for that starting shirt.”