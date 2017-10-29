The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town head coach David Wagner was happy with his side's defensive effort at Anfield, despite Liverpool ending up as 3-0 victors.

Town shut out the sixth-top scorers in the Premier League for 50 minutes before Daniel Sturridge latched on to a Tommy Smith header to put the Reds ahead.

Roberto Firmino and Georginio Wijnaldum added the goals that reflected Liverpool's dominance, but the scoreline didn't show just how well the Terriers had frustrated the Reds for a large portion of the match.

And Wagner - although accepting the result was fair - praised his side's resolute display on Merseyside.

"I would say at the end it was a fair result," he said.

"Until the first goal we played defensively very well, we neutralised them. I haven't seen Anfield so quiet until the first goal.

"After we conceded the first goal we conceded the second from a set-play and Liverpool showed their offensive power.

"I am not sure if we are able to win the game because we hadn't any opportunities in the offence but we can take something for sure.

"We learned we are able to defend and not to give a lot of opportunities away even against the top guns but you have to make it from the first to the final whistle.

"If you give one small chance away, they will punish you."

Wagner also admitted it felt slightly odd to be facing his best friend in the Premier League.

"During the game it was totally normal. Before and after the game it was a bit strange, yes," he added.

"I congratulate him and Liverpool for this win."