Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner felt his side's loss at AFC Bournemouth hinged on two refereeing mistakes which ultimately turned the game.

Town dominated the initial exchanges before falling behind to a quick-fire brace from Cherries forward Callum Wilson mid-way through the first-half.

However the German boss believes both goals should not have stood – Bournemouth's Charlie Daniels fouling full-back Florent Hadergjonaj in the build-up to the first and Wilson marginally offside for the second.

"When we speak about a 2-0 half-time result against us, (it is) after two referee's decisions which are not correct," David Wagner said after the game.

"For the first corner, it was a clear harsh tackle. It was maybe more than a yellow card.

“Instead we concede a corner where they score and before the second it was a yard offside after a free-kick.

“It is the referee's job to see this – it wasn't difficult to see because it was a set-play.

"Unfortunately, from my point of view, it wasn't correct and this is what we have to accept.

"Goals change games and these two goals changed the game completely.”

Before Wilson's brace, Town were in the ascendancy but failed to take make it count – something Wagner was quick to acknowledge.

“The first two goals were difficult to accept when we played so well in the first-half," he said.

“I think - and I know it sounds crazy - but I think we’ve played one of our best first-half’s of this season.

“We created good chances, defended well and played on the front foot but found ourselves 2-0 down at half-time.

“We must blame ourselves as we didn’t use our opportunities while in the second-half we did not create enough against 10 men.

“Everybody has seen we can play good football in the Premier League but football is all about an end product.

“It’s all well and good saying we created chances, but we have to score them.”