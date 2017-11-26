Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner was pleased with his side’s performance despite their 2-1 defeat to Manchester City earlier today.

He said: “Defeat is defeat. It’s never something that you like as a manager or as a football team.

“I think like always we have to be focused on our performance and I think the performance was good today.

“The players left everything on the grass, they’ve shown passion, desire and they showed emotion as well.

“Of course we were a little bit unlucky because we conceded the penalty very early after half-time and I think the second goal was a little bit unlucky as well.

“You have to have the tight situation in your favour, if you like, to be successful against a team like Manchester City.”

Town now travel to Arsenal on Wednesday night.

Arsene Wenger declared Arsenal’s latest stoppage-time winner against Burnley “a clear penalty” as they won 1-0 at Turf Moor.

Arsenal have now won their last three games against the Clarets in added time, with another Sanchez spot-kick settling matters at the Emirates in January and a Laurent Koscielny handball breaking Burnley hearts three months earlier.

It was far from a stonewall verdict, with clear contact between James Tarkowski and Aaron Ramsey but question marks over the extent of the Welshman’s tumble.

For Wenger there was no controversy as his side returned to the top four in the Premier League and leapfrogged rivals Tottenham.

“I can understand if they are disappointed with it but from the outside it looked a penalty,” said the Frenchman.