Boss David Wagner is confident Huddersfield Town are fighting fit despite playing a third match in six days at Everton tomorrow.

The head coach rotated his starting line-up with six changes for the midweek defeat at Arsenal, which followed a battling but ultimately fruitless clash with Manchester City last Sunday.

Laurent Depoitre, Danny Williams and Dean Whitehead appeared as substitutes at The Emirates Stadium, replacing Steve Mounié, Aaron Mooy and Jonathan Hogg respectively.

Wagner reported no new injury concerns for the trip to Goodison Park, as Town look for a first win against the Merseyside club since March 1956.

“I have no concerns about three games in six days because my players are top fit and top professionals,” said Wagner, who is bidding to end a run of four successive away defeats in the Premier League.

“We have to do better in front of the opponent’s goal and we have to concede fewer goals.

“We are learning every single second as a team not in the top flight for 45 years. We learn, and it’s still very exciting.

“I am very calm about everything that has happened over the last three games; we are very humble and very calm about what’s happened so far.

“I am learning and adapting every day.

“I don’t think there have been any big surprises so far, but every single opponent in the Premier League is harder than 22 of the opponents we met in the Championship last season.

“You cannot compare the quality of the Premier League with the Championship. It’s impossible. Everyone is fighting to keep us here for as long as we can.”