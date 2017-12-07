Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner is hoping to take inspiration from the last time his side faced Brighton & Hove Albion at the John Smith’s Stadium.

The two newly-promoted sides face each other this Saturday (kick-off 3pm) with memories of the 3-1 victory over the Seagulls in February still very much etched in the German’s mind.

Goals from Tommy Smith , Nahki Wells and Elias Kachunga secured all three points for his side that day in what was arguably the most complete Town performance on the road to Premier League promotion last season.

Speaking ahead of the clash, David Wagner said: “We will take some positives out of that game but it’s a new challenge on Saturday.

“It’s a massive game for us, we are very happy we are at home and we will take the energy from the stands into the game.

“We have the chance to be ahead of Brighton and that is our aim this weekend.”

A win would also arrest a slump which has seen the Terriers drop to 16th in the table having experience four league defeats on the bounce.

But Wagner, who has no new injury worries other than a slight doubt over Martin Cranie , insists it is not a ‘must-win’ encounter.

He added: “We don’t enjoy having a few defeats in a row but we have had experience of periods like this and we have always been able to bounce back.

“The fans always give us a lift, the supporters and the players trust each other. This is why this club is extraordinary - because everyone supports each other even if we win, lose or draw.