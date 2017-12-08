Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Boss David Wagner says he is delighted Huddersfield Town are back on home soil this weekend.

Not just because the John Smith’s Stadium meeting with Brighton follows testing trips to Arsenal and Everton which yielded no points.

But because he knows the Town faithful will create a magnificent atmosphere he believes can help his team return to winning ways.

Asked if the supporters can be Town’s 12th man against Chris Hughton’s Seagulls, Wagner replied: “Or perhaps even more.

“If you’ve seen some of the results against the top teams, they (the fans) gave us a lift and they have done it in the past and they have to do it again in the future – especially on Saturday.

“We have always been able to trust each other (the players and the supporters) and this is why this football club is so extraordinary because win, lose or draw, everyone supports each other.”

While Town look to have some fixtures this month in which they could significantly boost their points tally, Wagner says the focus goes no further than what happens between 3pm and 4.50pm tomorrow.

“I’m not worried about the rest of December – all I have in my head at the moment is Brighton & Hove Albion at home,” said the boss.

“It is a great opportunity to come to our best against an opponent we have a lot of respect for, but it doesn’t change how big this game is for us and we will try everything to be successful and extend our home record.

“For this we need everybody, and that is why I am confident to be playing at the John Smith’s Stadium.”