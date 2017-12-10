The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner always expected a big performance from Steve Mounié after the striker's brace sank Brighton & Hove Albion at the John Smith's Stadium.

The club record signing was twice left unmarked in the first-half to help end Town's four-game Premier League losing streak in front of a raucous home ground.

And speaking to the media after the 2-0 victory, the German head coach always believed the forward was in peak fitness after a heel injury had previously hampered his performances this season.

"He had a difficult period with his injury, but to be honest we all had the feeling he would be able to perform like he did today,” David Wagner said.

“In the last two weeks he has looked very good in training and we're very happy we have him back at his best.

“It is good to have both him and Laurent Depoitre fit and healthy because we're totally aware about the busy period that is in front of us.

"Steve (Mounie) for sure was a threat today – as were all the other offensive players.

“We were able to create a lot of good opportunities and offensively this was one of our strongest performances of the season."

Town leapfrogged Brighton into 11th place in the table, while the south-coast club slipped to 13th as their winless league run was extended to five matches.

"It was a very good performance from the defence to the offence, from the stands to the grass,” added Wagner.

“There was energy, aggression, desire, everything what we wanted to show,"

“It was high quality and I’m very proud with what we've done today; it was an absolutely deserved result.”

“We said before the game we have to make ourselves independent from circumstances we can’t influence, independent from the table.

“We have to be focused on the talent and the quality this squad has, have trust and belief in our game plan and the players showed this today.

"We know if we are to get wins in the Premier League, we have to over-perform and the players have performed on the highest level."