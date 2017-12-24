Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner is relishing a return to the John Smith's Stadium on Boxing Day – despite admitting not being a fan of the festive football schedule.

It comes after the Terriers have taken four points from their last two away games – an emphatic 4-1 win over Watford followed by a hard-fought draw with Southampton yesterday afternoon.

The South Coast encounter also signalled the first of four games in the space of 10 days over the Christmas and New Year period with Town set to face Stoke City in West Yorkshire on December 26.

And although Wagner admits he is now fully acclimatised to the rigours of a British game without a winter break, it is still something the 46-year-old does not generally enjoy.

“I am in my third season now in England and I am used to the very busy Christmas period, even though I may not like,” David Wagner said after the 1-1 draw at Southampton.

“Christmas should be family time and this is anything but family time.

“But this is the environment and business we work in – it's all about football and we have to respect the culture and make the best of it like we have done over the past two seasons.”

And the best of it undoubtedly refers to the excitement of the club playing their first ever Premier League Boxing Day game in front of their home fans.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

“There is some excitement for sure – Boxing Day, the John Smith's Stadium, in the Premier League,” Wagner said.

“This is something that hasn't happened for a long time and I am absolutely sure there will be an excellent atmosphere.

“The away supporters delivered today (at Southampton) and I am sure it will be something extraordinary at home and will help us to overcome this busy period.”

Huddersfield Town go into the clash with the Potters with no new injury concerns with Jonas Lossl expected to be able to continue in goal despite a nasty cut to his face sustained in a collision with Saints forward Charlie Austin.

However, one player who continues to be notable by their absence is Kasey Palmer - left out of the matchday squad for the past four games.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

And while there are no concerns over the recurrence of the hamstring injury that has blighted the player for the past year, Wagner admits the 21-year-old loanee is well off the pace at the moment.

Although unprepared to comment on suggestions the player may be sent back to parent club Chelsea next month, Wagner said: “He's not in the best form at the minute and it is up to us to help him get into it so he can help us going forward.

“It's just like Joe Lolley has done very well and so it makes no sense to speak about players who are not in the matchday squad but instead about those that have been performing.”