Huddersfield Town head coach David Wagner paid tribute to loanee Kasey Palmer after his recall by Chelsea FC.

The youngster spent 18 months on loan with the Terriers, but had this campaign's season-long loan cut short by Antonio Conte due to a lack of game time at Town.

That was largely down to a persistent hamstring injury blighting the 21-year-old's chances at a consistent run in the first team, with Palmer making just five appearances in all competitions this term.

Wagner wished the promotion-winner all the best as he left West Yorkshire, paying tribute to the England Under 21 international's character.

He said: "Everybody knows I like him - he's a great guy and a great character.

"He helped us massively in the last season but in the last twelve months, he was available only for three months.

"I understand he needs a restart now where needs more playing time on the level that suits him. Unfortunately we weren't able to provide that. "

He added: "I do not only accept the decision made by Chelsea but understand why they did it.

"I wish Kasey from the bottom of my heart only the best for the rest of the season."

Although Wagner accepts and understands the Premier League champions' decision, he was left frustrated not to get the best out of the youngster due to his recurring hamstring injury.

The boss said: "It is frustrating but on the other side, this is part of football.

"I was very frustrated because I didn't happen when he was with us but when he was on international break. We were not able to take a look on him in this period.

"At the end I wasn't surprised that Chelsea called him back when he wasn't involved as much as we thought."