Huddersfield Town head coach David Wagner admits his side were second best against Stoke City at the bet365 Stadium on Saturday.

The hosts - led by manager Paul Lambert for the first time - claimed a 2-0 win over the Terriers, with Joe Allen and Mame Diouf netting the goals.

Although Wagner acknowledged Town were below par on the day, he did not question his team's desire and commitment.

He said: "It's a frustrating result for sure and it's a deserved defeat, even if I can say my players gave everything.

"We have to be honest and say Stoke showed their individual quality; they were very aggressive and limited our offensive game.

"It's frustrating because of the result even if the effort and attitude was there. We accept it and we'll try to recover as quickly as we can."

One big factor of the win according to Wagner was the vocal backing Lambert's side received from their home support.

"They've taken the atmosphere from the stands and they've limited our game," he said.

"We were not able to create anything. After we conceded the first goal, it was even more difficult.

"We were not strong enough technically in the offensive. We didn't close the wings for the first goal and Scott Malone was unlucky.

"But we made an easy mistake for the second, giving the ball away and they countered. We have seen it before and it is nothing new in the Premier League. You make mistakes and you get punished.

"We have to try to turn this as quick as we can. With the attitude and desire we have shown today, if we continue to show it I have no concerns that we will turn this around."