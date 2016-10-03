Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner's name inevitably in frame at Aston Villa

First Derby County, now Aston Villa.

It seems Championship leaders Huddersfield Town are going to have to get used to their boss being linked with other clubs.

WATCH: Huddersfield Town supporters at Ipswich Town

Watch travelling Huddersfield Town fans go crazy in 1-0 victory at Ipswich Town

David Wagner is being talked about by both bookmakers and the media after Villa’s decision to sack Roberto di Matteo after just 124 days on the job.

Relegated from the Premier League last season, Villa are now 19th in League One.

They have won just once and have 10 points from 11 games, 15 less than top-of-the-pile Town.

Wagner, whose side gained a battling 1-1 draw at Villa Park back in August, is 9/1 with Sky Bet to be the next manager of the Midlands club.

The same firm offer the same price on Bristol City gaffer Lee Johnson, whose side are fifth.

Would either want to give up what they have now to take up the gauntlet at a club seeking their fifth manager within a year?

Wagner, appointed last November, has often talked of his “long-term project” at Huddersfield Town, where he has a strong relationship with chairman Dean Hoyle, chief executive Julian Winter and football operations chief Stuart Webber.

The club and the head coach have clearly taken to each other - and Wagner and his team have formed a real bond with the supporters, who are more optimistic than they have been in years.

Right from the outset, Town were enthusiastic in embracing former Borussia Dortmund reserve team chief Wagner’s different approach to management.

And Hoyle has supported him financially, not just in terms of players, but also staff and the infrastructure at the PPG Canalside training ground.

Town are moving forward, but there’s a lot of work still to do.

Work is a word much loved by Wagner, who always talks like a man who is settled and keen to continue leading the ‘revolution’ he has started.

Other names linked with the Villa vacancy include former Town manager Steve Bruce.

Bruce, 4/6 favourite with Sky Bet, would be a controversial appointment after his spell at arch-rivals Birmingham City.

But he has achieved promotion four times from the Championship.

The 55-year-old is also available after leaving Hull City on the eve of the season after his relationship with the club’s board disintegrated.

Ex-England chief Sam Allardyce is a 7/1 shot and Steve McClaren 8/1 like Steve Clarke, who was Di Matteo’s assistant.

Villa chairman Tony Xia liked Di Matteo’s CV, which includes winning the Champions League with Chelsea and guiding West Bromwich Albion into the Premier League.

Significant funds were made available, with over £20m spent on strikers Jonathan Kodjia and Ross McCormack, while other big signings such as Mile Jedinak, James Chester and Tommy Elphick were brought in.

But Di Matteo has struggled to spark Villa’s season into life and Saturday’s dismal 2-0 defeat at Preston North End, in front of 5,400 travelling fans, was the final straw for Xia, who completed his £65m takeover in June.