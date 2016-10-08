Huddersfield Town boss hails Nahki Wells contribution ahead of Sheffield Wednesday clash

Town's Nahki Wells may not have been prolific in front of goal but his overall contribution has been telling.

David Wagner says Nahki Wells is doing a great job for Huddersfield Town this season with the striker’s input far more than just about goals.

Wells, 26, has notched twice in 10 outings (seven starts) for the Championship leaders, who host Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday.

Having suffered a pre-season injury, he has now completed three successive 90-minute stints.

“Nahki is a good player who works very hard,” said Wagner of the former Bradford City man. “He is our first defender as well as being a goalscorer.”

Bermudian international Wells has scored 41 Town goals since signing for £1.3m from Bradford City in January 2014 where he netted 53 times in two and a half seasons with the Bantams.