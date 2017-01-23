Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

David Wagner has welcomed the addition of a ‘tall Terrier’ to his Huddersfield Town squad.

New arrival Collin Quaner stretches the tape to 6ft 3in.

And the German striker takes the size of the senior player pool up to 26, including recently-promoted young midfielder Regan Booty.

Quaner, a £500,000 buy from Union Berlin, is in line for a debut in Saturday’s FA Cup fourth-round tie at Rochdale.

Head coach Wagner says the 25-year-old will be at good fit within his ‘Terrier identity’.

“I know Collin well,” said his compatriot, whose side are third in the Championship after a 2-0 home win over Ipswich Town.

“He is a Terrier as a striker, and you don’t often find a tall Terrier!

“In my opinion, he suits our game perfectly because he really likes to work.

“Collin is quick and able to use his body to score goals.”

Wagner says a lot of work went into making the deal happen.

“It was not as easy as it might seem to get him here,” he explained.

“He was playing for a big club n the German second division, one with the potential to get promoted this season.

“But from our first meeting he made totally clear to both clubs he wanted to come to Huddersfield, if not now then in the summer.

“When Berlin signed Sebastian Polter from QPR, the deal got closer.

“We are very happy to have him in our group.

“He is a very good character, which is important in the dressing room.

“And this group will make it easy for him to settle in.

“Hopefully he will make this team that little bit stronger.”

Wagner says Quaner is good to go in terms of fitness despite German football’s winter break.

“The only reason he didn’t play against Ipswich was that the international clearance didn’t come in time,” he said.

“He is fit and has been back in training two and half weeks after a short break.

“He came here from Union Berlin’s training camp in Spain.

“Now we will give him a crash course in terms of our game and our identity.”