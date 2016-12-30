Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner is confident there is more to come from Kasey Palmer.

The German is enjoying working with the on-loan Chelsea forward.

Palmer was Town’s scorer in the 1-1 away draw with Saturday’s visitors Blackburn Rovers at the start of the month.

He was also on target in the 2-1 Boxing Day home win over Nottingham Forest, his fourth goal in 22 games.

The England Under 21 international, who had never played first-team football before arriving at Town on a season-long deal, has been getting rave reviews.

And Wagner said: “Kasey is an interesting and exciting player – and a great character.

“He is also a different player to when he came.

“We knew he had to make the step from development to first-team football, and that it would take time.

“But we also knew he has all the talent and potential needed.

“Kasey is always learning, both offensively and defensively.

“He had to learn how to defend and use his body, how to handle the one-on-one battles.

“And he had to build up his fitness, which he has worked hard on.”

Wagner added: “There is still lots of space for Kasey to improve.

“The great thing is he is very open to learning.

“I am very happy to have another five months to work with him.”