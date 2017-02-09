"Best regards to him" - David Wagner on Ian Hollo

The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner is hopeful of avoiding a touchline ban despite being charged with two breaches of Football Association rules in the wake of the stormy home Championship derby with Leeds United.

It has been alleged that both Wagner’s behaviour in running onto the pitch to celebrate Michael Hefele’s last-minute winner, and his subsequent touchline clash with Leeds manager Garry Monk which led to a mass skirmish, amounted to improper conduct.

Monk has been handed one charge of improper conduct while both clubs have been charged with failing to ensure their players and/or officials conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and/or refrained from provocative behaviour.

The clubs have until 6pm on Friday to respond and it’s unlikely any touchline ban for Wagner would be in place in time for Saturday’s game at Queens Park Rangers.

Town’s head coach said: “We are still in discussions as a club about our response.

“I know I mustn’t run onto the pitch and I hold my hands up to making a mistake.

“It was an emotional moment and I have apologised. I will try to make sure it doesn’t happen again.”

Asked if he feared a touchline ban, Wagner responded: “I don’t like to think about it and waste energy because I don’t think it will happen.”