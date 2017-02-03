WATCH: David Wagner recalls his first West Yorkshire Derby WATCH: Michael Hefele on his relationship with the Huddersfield Town fans

The last time Leeds United came to the John Smith’s Stadium, in November 2015, David Wagner watched from the directors’ box as Huddersfield Town were beaten 3-0.

He was officially unveiled as head coach two days later, with his new charges 19th in the Championship.

Now they are fifth and chasing a 17th win over Garry Monk’s fourth-placed team in what Wagner calls the “biggest match of the season.”

The German aims to complete a hat trick of derby victories after two sweet triumphs at Elland Road, 4-1 back in March and 1-0 in Septembe.

“I love derbies,” said Wagner. “I think this match is the highlight of the second part of the season.

“Leeds are our neighbours and the biggest rivals to both our club and our supporters. It’s a very important game.”

The clash comes less than 72 hours after the impressive 3-1 home win over leaders Brighton and Hove Albion.

And Wagner added: “We have to make sure we confirm our performance from Thursday and it’s even better if we come to a new level.

“Just like Brighton, Leeds are a very good team, perhaps the best in the division at the moment.

“They have a very dangerous striker in (20-goal) Chris Wood, and like us, they like to use the wings.

“We are aware of the players who can cause danger to us, but we must be independent of the opposition and the occasion.

“It’s important we focus on our own performance and as usual, make our details right, because one small detail could be the difference.”

Wagner warned Town fans not to compare the latest Leeds meeting with that in September, when Aaron Mooy’s goal sealed the points.

“There have been changes at both clubs since then,” he said. “The two games aren’t comparable.”