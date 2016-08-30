Login Register
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Huddersfield Town boss must be favourite for manager of the month

David Wagner can point to four wins and a draw from five games

David Wagner

David Wagner is in line to become Huddersfield Town’s first manager of he month in almost five years - and the first at second-tier level since 1999.

Steve Bruce took the award in November of that year after his charges claimed five wins in six.

VIDEO: David Wagner mingles with fans before the win over Wolves

WATCH: Huddersfield Town's players arrive ahead of the clash at home to Wolves
The last of Lee Clark’s four League One accolades arrived in October 2011, again with five wins in six.

Four victories, and a draw, from five have taken Wagner’s team to the top of the current Championship table.

That matches the club’s previous best starts, in 1924-25 and 1952-53.

Town have two more points than Fulham, bossed by Serbian Slavisa Jokanovic, who is Wagner’s biggest obvious rival for the August managerial gong.

Wagner’s side have seen off Brentford, Newcastle United, Barnsley and Wolves and drawn with Aston Villa.

Fulham have defeated Newcastle, Preston North End and Blackburn Rovers and drawn with Leeds United and Cardiff City.

Those two Newcastle losses have dented the claims of Rafa Benitez, although the Toon hit back to chalk up three successive wins.

Reading, Bristol City and Brighton and Hove Albion were their victims.

Newcastle are one of five clubs on nine points.

The others are Paul Heckingbottom’s promoted Barnsley, Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s QPR, Lee Johnson’s Bristol City and Philippe Montanier’s Nottingham Forest.

Frenchman Montanier only took over in late June having previously bossed Rennes, Real Sociedad, Valenciennes and Boulogne.

Forest’s latest win was a 3-2 home success over Leeds.

The City Ground side have also chalked up two 4-3 triumphs - over Burton Albion and Wigan Athletic.

Promoted Burton’s wins over Sheffield Wednesday and Derby County have made Nigel Clough a manager of the month contender in eyes of some.

This time last year the award went to Brighton’s Chris Hughton.

Last season’s other winners, in chronological order, were Middlesbrough’s Aitor Karanka, Brentford’s Lee Carsley, Ipswich Town’s Mick McCarthy, Karanka again, Hull City’s former Town boss Bruce, Burnley’s Sean Dyche, Rotherham United’s Neil Warnock (another ex-Town chief) and Hughton again.

Previous Articles

Huddersfield Town Under 23s claim first win of season

Hull City beaten by Frankie Bunn's young side

