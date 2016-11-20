Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

David Wagner says he has no problem with former Huddersfield Town manager Neil Warnock’s approach to football.

The current Town boss had a couple of verbal exchanges with the 67-year-old over the course of his side’s 3-2 Championship defeat in South Wales.

Town’s bench were also frustrated as a ball boy appeared to delay restarts during the closing stages.

Wagner had flagged up Cardiff’s direct approach and the danger they posed from set-pieces beforehand.

And he was left frustrated as one of Cardiff’s goals came from a corner and another from a free-kick.

“Cardiff have their style of play and way of doing things,” said Wagner after Warnock claimed a third win in his sixth match at the helm.

“The grass was long and the ball boys were choosing what to do when we needed the ball.

“We knew what to expect and credit to Cardiff - it worked.

“I only like to blame ourselves when things go wrong - nobody else.”

However, Bluebirds boss Warnock said the scoreline flattered his old club.

“I thought we deserved the win,” said the 67-year-old, whose side remained fourth-bottom. “Everyone put a shift in - Huddersfield too, to be fair.

“They have some quality, and their second goal (by Philip Billing) was unbelievable.

“But if I am honest, I thought the result flattered them.”

Warnock added: “You can’t replicate the feeling when you hear the final whistle and get a result like that.

“Everyone gave everything on the pitch - there were no shirkers.”