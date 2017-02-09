Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

David Wagner praised Izzy Brown as he revealed Huddersfield Town will be without fellow Chelsea loanee Kasey Palmer for the next two months.

The England Under 21 international forward is set to return to his parent club Chelsea for treatment.

It’s a recurrence of a hamstring injury which kept him out of three matches last month.

Having come off he bench during the 3-1 home Championship win over Brighton and Hove Albion, Palmer started against Leeds United last Sunday.

But the 20-year-old lasted only 25 minutes of a John Smith’s Stadium clash Town won 2-1.

Palmer has scored five times in 26 appearances (17 starts) for Town.

“It hurts Kasey and ourselves, of course,” said head coach Wagner, whose fourth-placed side head to Queens Park Rangers on Saturday.

“But injuries are part of the game and you have to handle them.”

Brown, brought in last month after spending the first half of the season on loan at Rotherham United, and Jack Payne provide Wagner with options at ‘No10’.

“Kasey will be back with us at an interesting time of the season,” added Wagner.

“We have the quality and the alternatives within the squad.”

Payne has played 19 times (nine starts) and Brown six times (five starts). Both have scored three goals.

“Izzy has made an impact since arriving,” said Wagner.

“He has settled in fast and it is as if he has been with us the whole season.”

Wagner hopes Tommy Smith and Joe Lolley will train as normal on Friday.

Right-back Smith took a knock to a knee against Leeds.

And Lolley has had a phased return to training since playing for the Under 23s in their win at Crewe Alexandra on Monday.

Having had a check on his recovery from the foot injury which kept him out for four months earlier this season, Lolley made substitute appearances against both Brighton and Leeds.