Wagner: Burton away will be a harder test than Newcastle

The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

David Wagner says winning at Burton Albion would be as big an achievement for Huddersfield Town as their success at Newcastle United earlier this season.

His side head to Staffordshire fourth in the Championship and chasing an 11th win in all and fourth on the road.

The first away victory was at current leaders Newcastle back in August.

Burton, playing second-tier football for the first time after two straight promotions, are 20th.

But head coach Wagner warned: “They will make it very hard for us.

“We must be prepared to go out of our comfort zone.

“In my opinion, it’s easier when you go to a big stadium like Newcastle or Aston Villa.

“This is a smaller stadium, where the crowd are on top of you and you are facing just as determined an opponent.

“It is more important than ever to be mentally strong.

“I have massive respect for Burton and what they have achieved.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Burton match is an opportunity to rotate a few players Share this video Watch Next

“They deserve to be where they are, they have good players, and they have a good home record.”

Town are attempting to become only the third visiting side this season to take all three points from the Pirelli Stadium, where Burton have won five out of nine.

“It’s a tough challenge, but these are the challenges we like,” added Wagner.

“We need to find answers to the question they will pose us.

“And as ever, we have to bring our identity, our strengths to the grass and make it uncomfortable for them."