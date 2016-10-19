Login Register
Huddersfield Town boss sees funny side of Sheffield Wednesday's note grab

Owls player Ross Wallace swiped a sheet of paper detailing tactical tweaks

Huddersfield Town's Elias Kachunga heads at goal whilst challenged by Sheffield Wednesday's Daniel Pudil

Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner laughed off Sheffield Wednesday substitute Ross Wallace’s cheeky spying mission during Sunday’s derby defeat by Sheffield Wednesday.

But he says he will warn frontman Elias Kachunga to keep any future notes on tactical tweaks firmly in his grasp.

WATCH: David Wagner reflects on the defeat to Sheffield Wednesday and looks ahead to Preston
Wallace and Town’s Michael Hefele were both brought on after 84 minutes of a John Smith’s Stadium showdown which Wednesday won through Fernando Forestieri’s 67th-minute penalty.

As Hefele handed a sheet of paper detailing head coach Wagner’s new approach to teammate Kachunga, Wallace snatched it and had a quick peek.

“I have to say I saw the funny side of it,” said Wagner ahead of his side’s Wednesday-night game at Preston North End.

“But I will tell Elias and all our players to make sure any future notes are fully protected!

“We have found previously that sometimes when you change a system a little, it helps if players see it on paper.

“Sometimes words cannot be heard properly in a noisy stadium.”

