David Wagner says it’s been good to give his Huddersfield Town players “a reminder of the details” during their Spanish training camp.

The head coach marked the first anniversary of his Championship appointment by turning back the clock.

Town, third in the table, were based at the same Marbella complex where Wagner took his inherited squad straight after his arrival last year.

Twelve months ago, they returned to prepare for a trip to Sheffield Wednesday, where they were beaten 3-1.

This time Wagner wants a better outcome at Cardiff City, third-placed Town’s hosts on Saturday.

After a week spent in the company of their families, all the focus for the players is now on the South Wales mission.

Town are seeking a 10th win in round 17 of Championship games, and a fourth away from home.

“I wanted to remind the players of the details,” explained the German, referring to his trademark ‘full-throttle’ system.

“To be able to do this in good weather was perfect, and the work was hard.

“It was the same place as last year, but this was not superstition.

“Going back makes it easier because you settle in and feel at home immediately.

“The other idea of our trip was to strengthen the group behind the group.

“If you are a Huddersfield Town player, you perhaps do not spend as much time at home as with other clubs.

“Families are very important and it’s important to bind them as one.

“The chairman backed us to take the families as well and it was a great idea.

“We have often said at Huddersfield Town, we have to try to find different ways to be successful.

“Hopefully this was another.”

Skipper Mark Hudson, who joined Town from Saturday’s opponents Cardiff in September 2014, has enjoyed Marbella.

“All the families bonded nicely, which will help our team spirit in the long term, and the weather was good so we were able to get a lot of time on the grass.

“For us as a club we have always said that things need to be right both on and off the pitch, and this trip will have helped.

“Training wise, it’s been really good.

“I know it snowed in Huddersfield last week, which might have proved a problem, but in Spain it’s been nice and sunny.

“Because we were able to take all of our equipment, we were able to keep to the usual processes.

“We have worked on little tweaks here and there and focused on the areas we need to improve on.

“I think the camp has helped rejuvenate us so we will be able to hit the ground running back in the UK.”

Hudson, 34, was left out of Town’s 1-1 home draw with Birmingham City before the international break (Neil Warnock’s Cardiff, who are 21st, lost 2-1 at leaders Newcastle United).

Now he is aiming to seal a 14th appearance of the season, and 97th in total for Town, against the club where he spent five years and played 165 times, winning promotion to the Premier League in 2013, three years after they lost out in the Championship play-off final.

Hudson, who cost Cardiff £1m when he was signed from Charlton Athletic, hasn’t played at their stadium since he moved to West Yorkshire.

Town had already visited South Wales the season he switched, and he missed out last September because of injury.

Four visits to the Cardiff City Stadium have brought four Town defeats, 5-3 after extra time in the second round of the League Cup in 2011/12, and in the Championship, 1-0 in 2012/13, 3-1 in 2014/15 and 2-0 last season.