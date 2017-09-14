Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town can breathe a sigh of relief as Aaron Mooy will not be travelling to Qatar or the UAE for a crucial World Cup Play-Off qualifier with Australia.

The Football Federation Australia has confirmed the Socceroos will head to Malaysia for the away encounter of their two-legged clash with Syria next month.

The game will be held at the Hang Jebat Stadium on October 5th in Malacca, with the return clash played on October 10th at Sydney's Olympic stadium.

War-ravaged Syria has not played a home match in their country since 2010, holding all of their third-round Asian qualifiers in Malaysia.

However, the Syrian football federation were pushing for the game to be staged in either Qatar or the United Arab Emirates.

And although Australia coach Ange Postecoglou and his players can expect warm, humid conditions in Malacca with possible monsoonal rain, it is still better than a gruelling trip to the Middle East.

The winner of the two-legged playoff will face the fourth-placed team from North and Central America in another two-legged encounter (currently shaping up to be one of Panama, Honduras or the US) in November for a spot at Russia 2018.

Australia failed to secure automatic qualification last week after being unable to beat beat Thailand by more goals than their 2-1 final scoreline as Saudi Arabia overcame Japan to book their place in next summer's tournament.