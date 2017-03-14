Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town's Under 23s are set to face Brighton & Hove Albion away this Saturday in the Round of 16 of the Premier League Cup.

Frankie Bunn's side will face the Seagulls at the American Express Elite Football Performance Centre (BN15 9FP) with a 1pm kick-off.

The encounter is the first knockout stage of this season’s revamped PL Cup, which was switched from a straight knockout competition to a group stage this campaign.

The Development Squad progressed by finishing second in a group also including Category 1 Academies Liverpool FC and West Bromwich Albion as well as fellow Category 2 side Ipswich Town.

Last season, Town reached the semi-final of the competition before being cruelly denied a place in the final through a penalty shootout defeat by Hull City who then went on to subsequently lose in the final to West Ham United on spot-kicks.