Huddersfield Town and Burton Albion have been charged by the Football Association with “failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion.”

It comes after last weekend's John Smith's Stadium fixture was marred by confrontational scenes at the end of the game which resulted in Town captain Dean Whitehead dismissed for a second bookable offence.

The incident occurred as Huddersfield Town's Michael Hefele had a header cleared off the line by Burton defender Kyle McFadzean after a Rajiv van La Parra cross in the 88th minute.

It was at that point Whitehead was adjudged to have caught Ben Turner in the air - a foul which sparked a scuffle between both sets of players in the Albion penalty box with Burton's Tom Flanagan also booked for his part in the altercation.

The Brewers went onto win the SkyBet Championship game 1-0 courtesy of a stoppage-time winner from substitute Jackson Irvine.

Both clubs have until 6pm on Friday, April 7 to respond to the charges.