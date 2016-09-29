Login Register
Huddersfield Town calm over David Wagner Derby County managerial link

The German boss is reportedly a potential target of the Rams who suspended current boss Nigel Pearson on Tuesday night

Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner celebrates victory after beating Rotherham United.
It’s business as usual for Huddersfield Town as they prepare for the trip to Ipswich Town amid rumours of Derby County interest in head coach David Wagner .

Some sources suggest the man who has guided Town to the top of the Championship is a potential target for the East Midlands club.

Chris Powell , who was succeeded by Wagner as team chief at the John Smith’s Stadium , is currently in caretaker charge of the Rams after the suspension of Nigel Pearson.

It seems certain former Leicester City boss Pearson, who took over at Derby in the summer and brought in former Derby player Powell as his assistant, will leave the club.

Derby coach Chris Powell looks on before the Sky Bet Championship match against Cardiff City.
Powell, who guided Derby to a 2-0 win at Cardiff City on Tuesday and has also managed Charlton Athletic, is believed to be in contention for the job on a full-time basis.

But owner Mel Morris is said to be considering all options, with two former Town managers, Neil Warnock and Steve Bruce , among other names being linked.

German boss Wagner, 44, has earned a bright reputation by bringing early-season success to Town on a relatively limited budget.

The former US international striker rebuilt the squad over the close-season, making 13 signings , and his side have won seven of their first 10 league games to lead the table by two points over Norwich City.

Ex-Borussia Dortmund second-team boss Wagner, who favours ‘full-throttle’, counter-pressing football like that used by his good friend Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool , was appointed last November and along with assistant Christoph Buhler, signed a new contract in June.

The details were undisclosed, but chairman Dean Hoyle is known to favour rolling contracts.

Hoyle said the new deal was a sign of Wagner’s commitment to the job.

Wagner himself has often spoken of his work at Town being a “long-term project” - and he is expected to repeat that at today’s pre-Ipswich press conference.

