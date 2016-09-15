Huddersfield Town can buck history trend as bookies install them as favourites against QPR

It hasn’t taken long for Huddersfield Town’s odds to be crowned league champions to tumble from their pre-season 50/1 to the current 14/1.
That’s offered by Skybet and there’s every chance of them being shaved again should they dispose of QPR at the John Smith’s Stadium.
Town may boast a 100% home record, but this weekend’s duel is far from a foregone conclusion.
Data issued by the match stats team at bettingexpert.com appears to support this belief, because Huddersfield last recorded a home victory over Rangers more than a decade ago - in January 2002.
LOOK: Match Action from Huddersfield Town 0 Queens Park Ranger 1, 29.08.15
Nonetheless, Town’s sparkling home form has persuaded Unibet to install them as their overwhelming 15/13 favourites to harvest maximum points for the fourth successive home match.
However, it’s worth recalling that Rangers won the corresponding fixture 1-0 last term and online bookie Matchbook.com price them at 13/5 to head back to London laden with maximum points, while William Hill post 12/5 against the draw.
Rangers have lost only one away match this season – an unlucky injury-time defeat by Barnsley – and while their match win odds look a tad frothy, punters who concur might be inclined to risk a few quid on the draw, especially as 188bet chalk 13/2 against it finishing one apiece and Paddy Power offer 9/2 against both halves ending on level terms.
WATCH: QPR v Newcastle United match in 90 seconds, courtesy of the Chronicle
Contrarian backers expecting a much closer encounter than many pundits predict may be persuaded to run the rule over the 2/1 posted by bet365 against the opening period ending goalless.
If that appeals, then 888sport’s attractive 9/2 for David Wagner’s side to win following a drawn first half also catches the eye.
Odds supplied by SmartBets , the customisable odds comparison site providing you with the very best odds on all Premier League matches.
Huddersfield Town latest