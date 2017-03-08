Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town earned their first victory over Aston Villa since 1969 on Tuesday thanks to a second-half Tommy Smith strike.

Town dominated the game but were stifled in front of goal by a well-structured Aston Villa side who are beginning to gel after seven new players joined the club in January.

The visitors' hard work was undone by a training ground move from a corner, when Aaron Mooy found skipper Smith who drove the ball low into the far corner, sending the John Smith's Stadium into ecstasy.

The victory sees Town move on to 68 points - six behind Brighton with a game in hand.

Here Rory Benson reflects on the victory before Town face a trip to London to face Brentford on Saturday.

1. The top three bracket remains

After back-to-back defeats - albeit one of them was in the FA Cup to Manchester City - Town's promotion rivals may have thought the top three had now become the top two.

Newcastle United picked up a point at Reading and Brighton, predictably, earned all three at the New York Stadium while Town were toiling at the John Smith's Stadium, so it was imperative for Town to secure a victory over Villa to maintain the pressure on the top two.

Wagner's men claimed a hard-fought victory and, with none of the other top 11 teams winning, Town were able once again extend the gap between themselves and the chasing pack.

2. Town answered the Newcastle question

Steve Bruce's side came to West Yorkshire with a clear game plan - sit back and frustrate Town and hit them on the break.

Newcastle put a similar game plan into action last week and executed it well, unnerving Town with some heavy tackles before hitting them on the counter.

Villa set up in a similar fashion and Town found it hard to break the former Premier League side down.

But how do you beat a team who have set up in two banks on the edge of their area? With a well-worked training ground routine.

Tommy Smith's goal - courtesy of a brilliant pre-planned move from a corner - undid all Villa's hard work and forced the visitors to chase the game.

3. The John Smith's fortress is back

Last week, David Wagner fired a warning to Newcastle United, saying they would experience the "best atmosphere ever" at the John Smith's Stadium "fortress".

While the Toon were able to storm the fortress, Aston VIlla were floundering in the moat, unable to do any damage to Town - with Conor Hourihane blazing over and Henri Lansbury hitting the bar with their only clear-cut chances.

Town have now taken 41 points from 18 home matches, with Brighton & Hove Albion the only side with a higher points per game ratio on home turf.

4. Spirit beats spending

It would have been easy for Town's heads to go down after being unable to break down Villa for over an hour, but the never-say-die attitude of David Wagner's side allowed them to finally breach the visitors' defence in the 69th minute.

Villa spent £60.5m last summer alone and added around £20m worth of talent to their squad in January, but came up second best against a determined Town.

Yesterday's victory showed that smart recruitment coupled with an incredible chemistry, team spirit and head coach trumps big-spending - something Town have proven all season.

5. Town have turned set pieces into a strength

Remember earlier in the season when there were suggestions of Town's weakness from set pieces?

Town have conceded 16 goals from set pieces this season, scoring from just 11 themselves.

But four of Town's 11 set piece strikes have come in the last five league matches, with three going in at the other end - albeit one from the penalty spot.

Town's previous 'weakness' defending set plays has all but vanished, with the Terriers now looking as dangerous over a static ball as their opponents