Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town were frustrated by Barnsley on Saturday as the Tykes' defenders and goalkeeper made some crucial stops.

Three Town efforts were cleared off the line by the South Yorkshire side, with Izzy Brown, Jon Gorenc Stankovic and Michael Hefele all within inches of scoring Town's second.

The Terriers don't make up ground on the top two but they stay within touching distance of Newcastle United, who had to settle for a home draw against lowly Bristol City.

Here Rory Benson reflects on the draw, before Town travel to the Etihad for their FA Cup fifth round replay against Manchester City on Wednesday.

1. Town missed Nahki Wells

Collin Quaner was really impressive today, and he provides a different option to Wells.

The German striker is big and strong and brings his teammates into play, but Town missed the Bermudian's clinical finishing at Oakwell.

Elias Kachunga was restricted to the wide areas and it was Town's midfield men who had the best of the chances.

I would like to see Quaner and Wells start together at some point this season as they look the perfect foil for each other.

2. Izzy Brown isn't infallible

The Chelsea loanee has been absolutely sensational since joining Town in January, but he couldn't force home a winner in South Yorkshire.

The 20-year-old had one effort cleared off the line when he really should have scored, and spurned another couple of good chances.

Brown has been ill this week however, and I expect him to be back at his best when Newcastle visit the John Smith's Stadium next weekend.

3. Town can earn the ugly points

It was a frustrating day for Town, with David Wagner's side having the chances to bring all three points back to West Yorkshire.

But a point away at Oakwell should not be sniffed at - especially as Town had the run of the play.

On another day Town could have won 4 or 5-1 and they should take heart from that and keep their confidence going into the match against Manchester City on Wednesday.

4. David Wagner's Barmy Army are top class

For 89 minutes at Oakwell, there was only one set of fans you could hear.

Barnsley fans cheered the equaliser, but were immediately drowned out by the Town faithful, despite the Terriers being pegged back.

Town's support will play a key role from now until the end of the season.

5. Town are still in the hunt for the top two spots

With Newcastle United dropping points at home against Bristol City, a point away against Barnsley seems an excellent result for Town.

The Magpies have been far from unbeatable this season and if they continue to drop points they could well let Town in with a shot at automatic promotion.

If Town can record a league double against Rafa Benitez's side next weekend, it would be hard to bet against the Terriers occupying one of the top two spots come May 7.